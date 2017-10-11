Llano County Jail bookings for period of Oct. 3-9, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 3-9, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kenneth Wayne Adair, 54, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 5 on a liquor violation. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Brett Wade Banks, 47, of Bullet was arrested Oct. 7 on charges of burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jeramie Scott Battles, 36, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of sexual assault of a child. He was released the same day after posting a $30,000 bond.

John Christopher Calhoun, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 4 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

John Christy, 57, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 5 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

Eric Nathan Clark, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 9 on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Michael James Coleman, 64, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 5 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Kelly Marie Conley, 36, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 6 for a motion to revoke probation-theft of service and motion to revoke probation-theft by check. No bond or release information was available.

Mida Marie Flores-Ruiz, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence. She was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Donald Lee Frisbee, 55, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 4 for a motion to withdraw surety-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Juanita Martinez Garcia, 55, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 5 on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Roy Lee Harris Jr., 36, of Tool was arrested Oct. 7 on a charge of an expired inspection. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Kaitlyn Donna Hopper, 25, of Blanco was arrested Oct. 3 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the same day to see a judge.

Kaitlyn Donna Hooper, 25, of Blanco was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Noah Juarez, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 6 on charges of prohibited weapon-knuckles and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Steven Alan Marshall, 57, of Llano was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Anthony Wayne Mize, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Mary K. Montgomery, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

David Ray Moore Jr., 39, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 5 on charges of driving while license is invalid and displaying a fictitious license plate and on a health and safety violation. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Miguel Angel Neri, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 8 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Christopher Michael Painter, 35, of Llano was arrested Oct. 8 on charges of assault on a family/household member and assault on a public servant. No bond or release information was available.

Colton Lee Ratliff, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 6 on traffic offenses. He was released the same day to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Christopher Aaron Reaves, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 4 on traffic offenses. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Michael Anthony Rivera, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 8 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Derrick Dewayne Smith, 41, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 5 on charges of driving while intoxicated and assault on a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Kristen Ann Vanaartsen, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 3 for duty on striking a fixture/highway landscaping. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Benjamin Chase Watson, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Susan Wiley, 59, of San Saba was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 5 on a charge of speeding and for bond surrender-theft of property. He was released the same day to BCSO.

Paula D. Wright, 67, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 6 on charges of driving while license is invalid and displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. She was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.