James Edward Hoffman, 83, of Kingsland died Sept. 23, 2017

James Edward Hoffman, 83, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Sept. 23, 2017. He was born to George G. and Mary (Carroll) Hoffman on Aug. 15, 1934, in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Hoffman proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a devoted member of the Highland Lakes Baptist Church. He enjoyed working outside, volunteering at his church, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years and 10 months, Nancy of Kingsland; sons, Rory Hoffman of Costa Rica and Kurtis Hoffman of Kingsland; brother, Robert Hoffman of Desert Hot Springs, California; and grandchildren, Kendalh, Allyson, and Axel.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Highland Lakes Baptist Church in Kingsland.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.