Burnet’s Live Oak Park gets funding for improvements

Posted on 11 October 2017. Tags: ,

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

Thanks to $100,000 in donations and city funding, Live Oak Park in Burnet will get a new pavilion, a refurbished basketball court, lighting, and other improvements. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

BURNET — The Rotary Club of Burnet and the Lower Colorado River Authority partnered with the city of Burnet for funding to upgrade a family-friendly park in the southeast part of the community.

As much as $100,000, in combined donations and city funding, will be used to upgrade facilities at Live Oak Park, located at the intersection of Live Oak and McNeil streets.

“This project possibly never would have happened without the Rotary Club stepping up and saying they would like to do something,” Burnet City Manager David Vaughn said. “This really caps off what the city, EDC (Burnet Economic Development Corp.), and community wants to do with the My Town program.”

The Burnet My Town program — which has resulted in the construction of dozens of new single-family homes in the city — involves a partnership among the EDC, real estate agencies, builders, and homebuyers.

The Rotary Club of Burnet provided the initial $25,000 in seed money for the park improvements. The group reached out to the LCRA, which awarded a $25,000 grant toward the project. The city then approved kicking in $50,000 more.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for their efforts to initiate his project,” Vaughn said.

The planned upgrades include a new pavilion, a refurbished basketball court, shade for the playground, and new lighting.

“For people who live in that area, that park has been a huge part of their lives for decades,” Vaughn said. “We’re hoping to keep it going.”

The work on the park is expected to begin in the next couple of months.

