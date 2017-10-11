Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Oct. 4-10, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 4-10, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jonathan Michael Bradley, 37, of Hamilton was arrested Oct. 4 by an out-of-county agency (OOC) for failure to appear-bond forfeiture-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

J.T. Warren Breeden, 30, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 4 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of prohibited weapon-knuckles. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Michael Anthony Broner, 23, of Copperas Cove was arrested Oct. 4 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for failure to appear-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Lee Dowell, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 4 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold. She was released the following day on probation.

Jeremy Clayton Hall, 31, of Coleman was arrested Oct. 4 by LPSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. He was released Oct. 10 to an outside agency.

Uriel Hernandez-Ramirez, 32, was arrested Oct. 4 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Zachary Lee Heuss, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 4 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Leon Mask III, 39, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 4 by LPSO for a probation violation-motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance and bond surrender-aggravated sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Edward Maxcy, 19, of Kempner was arrested Oct. 4 by LPSO on a charge of obstruction/retaliation. No bond or release information was available.

Evaristo Robles, 40, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 4 by BCSO on a order-holding respondent in contempt. No bond or release information was available.

Branden Michael Tengler, 25, of Kempner was arrested Oct. 4 by LPSO on charges of running a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and disorderly conduct-fighting. He was released Oct. 9 to an outside agency.

Joseph Alexander Beasley, 24, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Oct. 7 on personal recognizance.

Andrew Joseph Brown, 31, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 5 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of driving while license is invalid and for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Kelly Marie Conley, 36, of Llano was arrested Oct. 5 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of theft of property. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Nicholas B. Foster, 22, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO on charges of sexual assault of a child and for insufficient bond-sexual assault of a child. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Vance Allen Gumbert, 37, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 5 by the Granite Shores Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of burglary of a coin-operated/collection machine. No bond or release information was available.

Kirk Daniel Hullum, 33, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO for a commitment-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Christine Love, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 5 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of tampering with a witness. She was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Christopher Scott Nunnelly, 35, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO on a charge of theft of service. No bond or release information was available.

Alexandria Brooke Perez, 18, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO on charge of criminal mischief and burglary of a coin-operated/collection machine. No bond or release information was available.

Kaitlan Robinson, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO on a charge of harassment. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 5 by BPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO on a charge of speeding. He was released Oct. 10 after posting a $4,000 bond.

Brandon Keith Beauchamp, 31, of Lometa was arrested Oct. 6 by LPSO for failure to appear-intoxication assault with a vehicle and surety surrender-evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Brooke Emily Carta, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 6 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) for failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/or transport. She was released the following day after posting an $1,800 bond.

Edward Jordan Davis, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO for SRA-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Minot Garland, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Ray Hamilton, 34, of Granbury was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Zachary Lee Heuss, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO for insufficient bond-assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Dewayne Scott Kitz, 46, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 6 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Jorge Luis Macario, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 6 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Sebastian Macario, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Margaret Rose Martin, 17, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor in possession of tobacco. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Sara McKeon, 27, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Scott Nunnelly, 35, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

David Killough Payne, 32, of Copperas Cove was arrested Oct. 6 by LPSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated and motion to revoke-bail jumping/failure to appear and on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Alexandria Brooke Perez, 18, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. She was released the same day after posting a $30,000 bond.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO for violation of a promise to appear and on a charge of not secured by a seat belt and by LPSO for bond surrender-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Gonzalo Aguilar, 32, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 7 by BPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Israel Aguilar, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 7 by BPD on charges of driving while intoxicated and duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping. He was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Isaac Daniel Gonzales, 17, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO on charges of possession of marijuana and public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Samuel Lynn Jenkins, 60, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 7 by the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office (BLSO) on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

David Leal Jr., 35, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO for insufficient bond-obstruction/retaliation. No bond or release information was available.

Michael McDonald, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO on public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Dylan Harley Plemons, 21, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO on a charge of illegal dumping. No bond or release information was available.

Amber Nicole Rima, 30, of Hickory Creek was arrested Oct. 7 by BPD on charges of public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug. She was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Robert Paul Swope, 38, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

William Jeff Weathers, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO on insufficient bond-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Lee Young, 41, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO on insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Christopher Emmanuel Beltran, 20, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO for failure to appear-criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Sarah Louise Crawford, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 8 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Luis Fierro-Alvarez, 22, was arrested Oct. 8 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Oct. 10 to ICE.

Peggy Malarkey, 58, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 8 by DPS on charges of driving while intoxicated and an accident involving damage to a vehicle. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Jimmy Lynn McKinney, 53, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 8 by CSPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Isaiah Moyambo, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 8 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft. No bond or release information was available.

Brandi Alise Richardson, 28, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 8 by BPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Alex Rivero-Robellar, 23, was arrested Oct. 8 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Oct. 10 to ICE.

Arturo Isaac Tellez, 33, of Tucson was arrested Oct. 8 by BPD on charges of public intoxication and criminal mischief. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Marvin Leonel Ulloa-Flores, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 8 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication and by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Oct. 10 to ICE.

Silvia Vandenberg, 58, of Austin was arrested Oct. 8 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Preston Grant Whitley, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 8 by MFPD on a charge of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Taylor Leigh Freitag, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 9 by BCSO on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and for failure to appear-possession of a dangerous drug. She was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Herminio Garcia-Saquio, 30, of Austin was arrested Oct. 9 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Harlin Russell Jessup, 31, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9 by BPD on charges of criminal trespass and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Steven Lee Longoria, 22, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9 by BPD for failure to appear-possession of marijuana and failure to appear-burglary of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Ashley Nicole Najar, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 9 by BCSO on a charge of criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Joaquin Ramirez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 9 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Joseph Taylor Benitz, 22, of Lometa was arrested Oct. 10 by LPSO on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is invalid, rider not secured by safety belt, operating unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Jackelyn Diane Bernal, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 10 by BPD on a charge of child passenger not secured by seatbelt. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jose Natividad Castillo, 46, of Leander was arrested Oct. 10 by DPS on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Baltazar Jose Cruz, 52, of Lometa was arrested Oct. 10 by LPSO for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

James Adam Day, 38, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 10 by LPSO on charges of forgery of a government/national government instrument, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Longoria, 47, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 10 by BPD on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Marcus Keano Lucas, 22, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 10 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Dustin Arthur Meier, 31, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 10 by LPSO on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with identification numbers and for capias pro fine-open container-driver. No bond or release information was available.

Joseph Ryan Moeller, 30, of Austin was arrested Oct. 10 by LPSO on a bench warrant-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Gregg Lee Moran, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 10 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Khristine Breanne Rogers, 29, of Round Rock was arrested Oct. 10 by BPD on a charge of theft. No bond or release information was available.

Lidio Servin Sanchez, 61, of Ferris was arrested Oct. 10 by LPSO on charges of indecency with a child-sexual contact and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.