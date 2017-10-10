Waite Hoyt Adams, 92, of Burnet died Oct. 7, 2017

Waite Hoyt Adams, 92, of Burnet passed away peacefully Oct. 7, 2017. He was born in the Lake Victor community of Burnet County to William “Bill” Adams and Glen (Wolf) Adams.

Waite Hoyt remained in the vicinity all his life with the exception of his U.S. Navy service during World War II.

He was a farmer and a rancher in Burnet, a lifelong member of the Lake Victor Masonic Lodge No. 1011 AF & AM, and a member of Lake Victor Methodist Church.

Waite Hoyt was the highest caliber of husband, father, father-in-law, and grandparent. Four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren were the absolute center of his universe, and he was theirs. These children ran past all others to reach him when he was in the room. He was a loving “people magnet,” cherished and adored by his family.

He was a devoted son and loving brother and never was there a better friend or neighbor. He is remembered first and foremost for that big friendly smile and those bone-crushing hugs and handshakes that conveyed how much his friends and family meant to him.

He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Waite Hoyt is survived by his wife, Ida Lucille (Hahn) Adams; son Bill Adams and wife Valerie; daughter, Debbie Meyer and husband Mike; grandchildren, Shawn Adams and wife Ginger, Daniel Adams and wife Silvia, Ashley Mayers and husband Taylor, and Amy Uglietta and husband Chris. Also surviving him are his eight great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Henderson and husband Ernest; and numerous extended family members and friends who will miss him.

Waite Hoyt was preceded in death by son Michael Hoyt “Mike” Adams and brother, Connie Mac Adams.

Visitation for family and friends is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. A graveside service officiated by the Rev. Barry Drake is 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Lake Victor with a Masonic burial.

Memorial contributions for Waite Hoyt may be made to Lake Victor Lodge No. 1011.

Go to clementswilcoxburnet.com to offer condolences.