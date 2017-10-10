Tommie Lee (Gardiner) Posey, 88, of Kingsland died Oct. 5, 2017

Tommie Lee (Gardiner) Posey of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Oct. 5, 2017. She was born to John Thomas and Annie Charlotta (Moore) Gardiner on Oct. 5, 1929, in LaVernia, Texas.

Tommie will be remembered most by her friends, family, and acquaintances as having a cheerful but feisty personality. As a child, she enjoyed gymnastics and performance roller skating. In her adulthood, she loved parties and having fun with her husband and friends.

She is remembered for always looking on the ground for coins that were face up (because face down was bad luck), her unmatched pickled watermelon rind, her “coffee” for the grandchildren (that was mostly milk and sugar but made them feel grownup), and her winning attitude that wouldn’t allow the grandchildren to win a game just because they were children, which made them try harder.

She spent many years traveling with her husband in their converted coach bus. They always traveled with friends and enjoyed their trips. All of the Southwest Bus Nuts came to love them. She was an amazing painter of landscapes and would find rocks on their trips that she would paint to become many animals. She loved to dance with her husband and could really “cut a rug.”

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harold Layne Posey; son, Daniel Layne Posey and wife Candace “Candy”; daughter, Denise Lynn Posey; two grandchildren, Michelle Joleyn Gansler and husband Michael and Joshua Layne Posey and wife Leanne; and six great-grandchildren.

Tommie was preceded in death by her mother and father as well as three sisters, Elizabeth Richardson, Doris Hart, and Marietta Bennet.

Interment is 2 p.m. Oct. 12 in Center Point with Chaplain Richard Vandeventer officiating.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at www.curealz.org.