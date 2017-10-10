Horseshoe Bay police officer gives ‘Wheel of Fortune’ game show a spin

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY — David Vaughn considers his experience on the iconic game show “Wheel of Fortune” a success in that he represented the Highland Lakes like a champion.

“I feel like I represented all right. My main fear was going viral for the wrong reason,” said Vaughn, who is a lieutenant with the Horseshoe Bay Police Department. “I don’t feel like I did that, so I did pretty well.”

Vaughn got his shot on the popular NBC show, traveled to Los Angeles for the taping, and even hobnobbed with hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

His guest appearance airs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, during the “Wheel of Fortune” Salute to Texas Week.

“I went to Los Angeles on Aug. 10 and recorded it then. It was quite the experience,” he said. “I loved the weather, but I’m never going to complain about Houston traffic again.”

Vaughn, a Houston native, has lived in Marble Falls for the past three years and always dreamed of his chance to be in the limelight on his favorite game show.

“I’ve been trying for five years to get on the show. I went online, filled out their contestant form,” he said. “I sent in two audition tapes … auditioned in Austin in June (and earned a spot).

“I watched the show since I was about seven years old,” Vaughn said. “I watch it totally different now that I could see behind the scenes.”

Vaughn received a $1,000 participant fee.

He added he can’t reveal the outcome but hopes his friends, family, and co-workers will tune in to share his experience.

“They were extremely professional,” he said about the “Wheel of Fortune” staff. “They make you feel at home, very nice.”

