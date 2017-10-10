Edwin L. Farris, 85, of Kingsland died Oct. 8, 2017

Edwin L. “Eddie” Farris of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Oct. 8, 2017. He was born to Terrell “Wad” and Elsie (Moore) Farris on March 12, 1932, in Llano County, Texas.

Eddie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from October 1953 to 1961, winning the welter weight division in the Golden Gloves. He was a professional bull rider and a member of the Rodeo Cowboys Association.

After graduating from Texas A&M, Eddie became a real estate broker and bought himself an airplane. He later got his pilot’s license. He also owned quarter horses that won several races.

Eddie loved to dance and was always quick with his wit and kept people laughing. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughters, Karen Senn and husband Phillip of Paris, Texas, Julie Farris of Augusta, Georgia, and Laura Farris of Kerrville; brother Larry Farris and wife Elaine of Kingsland; sister Gail Childress and husband Jim of San Angelo; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Mr. Farris was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Fitzpatrick Farris; brothers Jim Farris, Wayne Farris, and Bill Farris; and sisters, Lahoma White, Hazel St. Clair, and Nancy Lawrence.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Llano City Cemetery with the Rev. Jerald Moore officiating. The Highland Lakes Honor Guard will provide military honors.

