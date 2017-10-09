Temperatures to dip overnight with lows in the 50s, winds

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — While temperatures could hit a very un-autumn like 92 degrees Monday, Oct. 9, you might want to pull out your jacket as a cool front pushes through the Highland Lakes overnight into Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front that triggered a winter storm warning and heavy snow for Denver is headed to Central Texas. While it’s not bringing snow, the front will send Highland Lakes temperatures as low as they have been since spring.

The winds will usher in the cooler temperatures overnight. Winds will be about 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Temperatures could drop as low as the mid-50s as the cool front moves across the Highland Lakes.

As for Tuesday, the National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, winds 15-20 mph, and highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will begin edging up to the mid-70s Wednesday, Oct. 11, and a return to the 80s the following days.

