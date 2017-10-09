Manufacturing company considering move to Marble Falls

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. officials have taken steps to coax a manufacturing company to the city on several acres in an area of the Marble Falls Business and Technology Park opened for development with a roadway extension.

The 16-acre tract is located on the east side of West Innovation Loop in the northern part of Marble Falls, just off U.S. 281.

“We have a prospect. The board agreed to the terms discussed regarding the sale of property in the business and technology park,” said Marble Falls EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher of the Oct. 4 regular board meeting. “It is a primary industry that exports products, so that means new money coming into the Marble Falls area from other areas.”

Officials are withholding details pending the outcome of negotiations with the private company.

“Manufacturing is a great industry because of solid middle-class jobs,” Fletcher said. “It’s been a target for us for awhile.”

Announcement of the potential manufacturing venture could prove lucrative in light of geographic challenges the community has faced in the past.

Fletcher explained that potential prospects had balked at the cost-effectiveness of planting roots in Marble Falls due to limitations in topography and soil conditions.

“(A typical manufacturing site plan footprint is) not a natural fit for most of Marble Falls because of the topography and soil,” he said. “There’s not much developable property left in the park without us expanding to the north.”

As part of EDC plans to attract commercial ventures, crews extended access to approximately 80 acres two years ago in the 296-acre business and technology park. Another 80 acres of the park is currently developed and home to 10 businesses.

Expansion to the north end of the park has kindled interest in not only this 16-acre site but also 12 acres under contract on the west side of West Innovation Loop.

