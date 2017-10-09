Horseshoe Bay highlights community plans in Oct. 10 forum

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY
HORSESHOE BAY — From kindling commercial interests to protecting the waterways, Horseshoe Bay’s leadership will utilize features outlined in the city’s long-range 2016 Comprehensive Report at an upcoming forum to gather more input and generate civic interest.
Officials are hosting the Mayor’s Citizen Forum at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Quail Point Community Center, 107 Twilight Lane.
Mayor Steve Jordan will host the first forum since Horseshoe Bay city officials approved the latest long-range plan.
The document relied primarily on input from residents to draft and prioritize goals for the community.
Broad-based issues included:
• Infrastructure and technology – issues related to broadband internet and water
• Land use – issues related to future development, zoning, and transportation
• Economic development – issues related to growing and diversifying the local economy
• Environment – issues related to Lake LBJ, recycling, and tree health
• Community services – issues related to parks and recreation, community appearance, and quality of life
As the document unfolds, a list of more detailed goals asked city leaders to:
• expand broadband internet access and cellular coverage;
• review and update Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances;
• identify areas most suitable for new commercial and retail development;
• ensure high standards for code enforcement, development standards, and common area landscaping;
• support the addition of a center lane on RR 2147;
• provide additional public recreational amenities;
• protect the environmental health and integrity of Lake LBJ;
• manage economic growth tailored to Horseshoe Bay’s unique demographics and characteristics;
• and be proactive in water conservation and management