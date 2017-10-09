Horseshoe Bay highlights community plans in Oct. 10 forum

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY — From kindling commercial interests to protecting the waterways, Horseshoe Bay’s leadership will utilize features outlined in the city’s long-range 2016 Comprehensive Report at an upcoming forum to gather more input and generate civic interest.

Officials are hosting the Mayor’s Citizen Forum at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Quail Point Community Center, 107 Twilight Lane.

Mayor Steve Jordan will host the first forum since Horseshoe Bay city officials approved the latest long-range plan.

The document relied primarily on input from residents to draft and prioritize goals for the community.

Broad-based issues included:

• Infrastructure and technology – issues related to broadband internet and water

• Land use – issues related to future development, zoning, and transportation

• Economic development – issues related to growing and diversifying the local economy

• Environment – issues related to Lake LBJ, recycling, and tree health

• Community services – issues related to parks and recreation, community appearance, and quality of life

As the document unfolds, a list of more detailed goals asked city leaders to:

• expand broadband internet access and cellular coverage;

• review and update Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances;

• identify areas most suitable for new commercial and retail development;

• ensure high standards for code enforcement, development standards, and common area landscaping;

• support the addition of a center lane on RR 2147;

• provide additional public recreational amenities;

• protect the environmental health and integrity of Lake LBJ;

• manage economic growth tailored to Horseshoe Bay’s unique demographics and characteristics;

• and be proactive in water conservation and management

connie@thepicayune.com