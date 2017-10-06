TCEQ extends deadline for commenting period on rock crusher permit

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has again extended the commenting period for an air quality standard permit for a proposed rock crusher as well as set a date for an informational meeting on the process.

District 24 State Sen. Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway) announced Oct. 6 that the TCEQ has set the public commenting for Asphalt Inc.’s air quality permit for Oct. 31. The deadline for public commenting was Sunday, Oct. 9.

The TCEQ has also set an informational meeting regarding the permit for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls.

The meeting, which is open to the public, allows people to ask questions to TCEQ staff regarding Asphalt Inc.’s application. TCEQ staff will also provide information about the application.

“Many of you in the Marble Falls and surrounding areas have voiced your concerns and frustrations about a proposed rock crushing permit request and an inability, in some cases, to get your questions answered,” Buckingham said in a media release. “That’s why I reached out to the regulatory agency involved on your behalf demanding more transparency.”

In August, Asphalt Inc. filed paperwork for an air quality permit for a rock crusher south of the U.S. 281 and Texas 71 intersection near CR 403. An error in a publicly posted sign forced the commenting deadline from mid-September until Oct. 9.

Buckingham said her meeting Oct. 5 with top officials from TCEQ regarding concerns people shared with her office about Asphalt Inc.’s permit helped forge the way for the public comment extension.

But the state senator cautioned residents opposed to the air permit that elected officials may not carry much sway in this battle.

“According to state law, no elected official has the authority to stop the granting of this permit if all requirements are met,” Buckingham stated. “However, I made it clear to TCEQ that my office is closely monitoring the regulatory process to make sure that every permit requirement is being met and that I will continue advocating on the concerns of our constituents to make sure they are heard on all appropriate issues such as health, safety, and transportation.”

Go to the TCEQ website to submit public comments on Asphalt Inc.’s air quality standard permit (No. 148112).

