Las Vegas massacre prompts call for Texans to report suspicious activity

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN – In light of the Las Vega attack, law enforcement in the Lone Star State want Texans to pay closer attention to and report suspicious and potentially dangerous activity.

Considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, at least 58 people died after a gunman opened fired from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas resort overlooking a crowd of people at an outdoor country music concert.

Investigators piecing together clues about the tragedy believe heightened awareness and vigilance by the public might help prevent such an incident or terrorist activity from happening in the future.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking state residents to use the department’s iWATCH website to report suspicious activities.

“We also want to remind the public of the potentially crucial role they play in helping law enforcement combat groups and lone-wolf actors intent on harming others,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a statement. “No matter where you are – alone or in a large group – always stay alert and report any illegal or suspicious activity you witness to iWATCH or to your local authorities.”

To make an anonymous report, individuals may call DPS at 1-844-643-2251.

DPS offers the following scenarios for guidance on reporting:

• strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures;

• briefcases, suitcases, backpacks, or packages are left behind;

• cars or trucks are left in no-parking zones at important buildings;

• chemical smells or fumes that are unusual for the location;

• people requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans, or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know;

• people purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or uniforms without having the proper credentials;

• or people taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.

