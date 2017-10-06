Horseshoe Bay event offers shredding service, prescription disposal

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY — A community-wide event offering residents use of a mobile shredding unit aims to tackle identity theft and cut down on the amount of materials going into landfills, official said.

The Horseshoe Bay Community Shred Day is 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Ace Hardware, 9714 RR 2147.

A Bay Pharmacy representative will also collect expired prescriptions for safe disposal.

One of the most important aspects of the Shred Day event will be destroying documents to keep critical data out of the hands of identify thieves.

“They’re looking for stuff that would give them access or information so they can turn around and apply for a credit card in your name, but it goes to their address,” Horseshoe Bay Police Chief Rocky Wardlow said. “What criminals are looking for are expired credit cards, debit cards, canceled checks, paycheck stubs, investment account statements, un-used credit card checks, medical bills … checking account statements.”

Condor Document Services will provide the mobile unit and ask residents to remove metal or plastic materials from documents.

“Tearing (documents) up is just a jigsaw puzzle,” Wardlow said. “(Thieves) take the time to put it all back together.

“It’s better to take it to a shred day, rather than just throw it away.”

A $10 fee per standard-size file box will be donated to the Horseshoe Bay Business Alliance.

Organizers say 100 percent of the shredded paper will be recycled.

Call (830) 637-7204 for more information.

