Burnet Bulldogs back to basics on bye week before district starts

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — The Burnet High School football team’s schedule has an open date Oct. 6, but the Bulldogs haven’t taken the week off.

In fact, Burnet (4-1, 0-0 District 13-4A Division I) has been practicing the three elements head coach Kurt Jones believes separates wins from losses: blocking, tackling, and taking care of the football.

“We’re trying to get better at some things,” he said. “You can never work enough blocking and tackling. The University Interscholastic League limits us on full-speed contact. So when you get the opportunity to work at it, you do. If you don’t do it, you’re getting worse.”

While the week began with a shorter workout, practices Oct. 3 and 4 were longer, he said. In addition, the players have studied film to see what they’ve done well and where they need to improve.

The Burnet defense has defined the season so far. It has produced numerous turnovers and short fields and even taken in some of those turnovers for scores.

That was the case in the 27-14 win against Marble Falls in Week 2.

Freshman defensive back Jackson Denton caught a fumble in midair and ran 39 yards to paydirt. That touchdown created the separation the Bulldogs needed to secure their fourth consecutive win over their Burnet County rivals.

The defense has given up an average of 262 yards of total offense to opponents.

For the season, sophomore quarterback Chandler Galban has completed 70 of 106 passes for 699 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Senior running back Ian Carter has 90 carries for 625 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior receiver Sterling Galban has 32 receptions for 286 yards and a touchdown.

While most programs are trying to get players healthy, Jones said, so far, the Bulldogs have avoided anything more than aches and pains and are hoping to get senior kicker Tyler Torres back from injury.

Burnet is enjoying a district-wide bye and will begin district play at home against China Spring (4-1) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet. Listen to the game on KMPN 95.9 or at KBEYFM.com starting with a 7 p.m. pregame show.

