Scott & White coaxing aging populations, new families to screenings

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — From recovering after shoulder surgery to skin cancer screenings, Baylor Scott & White officials are inviting the public to several community outings for preventative care advice and free medical screenings and to get to know local health care workers.

“Yes, we do have a somewhat aging population, but we’re also expanding the availability of service in the community, so there’s a lot of things we’re offering that we did not offer a year ago,” said Dr. Peter Davenport of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls.

Davenport also oversees the facility’s Family Medicine Department.

The entity, which just reached five years in business at the intersection of U.S. 281 on Texas 71, recently unveiled a series of events to reintroduce itself and to find out more about friends and neighbors.

“At these events, (residents) can find out that a lot of these services are offered locally, and they don’t have to drive into the big city for them anymore,” Davenport said. “It’s reaching out to the community and being involved directly so everyone can get together and work together to promote health.”

The following is a list of upcoming programs and services the public should register for now to reserve a spot:

Skin Cancer Screening

8 a.m.-noon Oct. 27

Baylor Scott & White-Horseshoe Bay Clinic

100 Pecan Crossing in Horseshoe Bay

Call (830) 201-7248 to reserve a seat

Llano Family Health Fair for the Community

9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 28

Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church in Llano

800 Wright St. in Llano

Specialty Clinic Trick or Treat

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic-Marble Falls

Specialty Clinic Front Parking Lot

800 Texas 71 West in Marble Falls

Shoulder Pain Seminar with Dr. Racusin

3-4 p.m. Nov. 9

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls

Colorado/Pedernales Room next to café

Lower Level Floor

800 Texas 71 West in Marble Falls

Call 1-844-BSW-DOCS to reserve a spot