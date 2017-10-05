Real linemen wear pink: PEC dons color for breast cancer awareness

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JOHNSON CITY — The Pedernales Electric Cooperative linemen have turned in their traditional white hard hats for the month of October. Don’t worry: They aren’t working the lines sans protective headgear; instead, they’ve traded the white hats for pink ones.

The pink hard hats are part of PEC’s efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Along with the linemen, other field staff will also be sporting pink throughout the month.

“I wear a pink ribbon sticker on my current (white) hard hat,” said Karl Keel, a PEC regional operations supervisor. “My mother-in-law is 88 years old and has been cancer-free for 17 years. I’m wearing the color pink for her.”

PEC employees pitched the pink hard hat idea to co-op management, who agreed with it.

“Our employees have wanted to show their support for some time,” said Wayne McKee, PEC’s vice president of operations. “This disease has impacted so many of our employees and their families and friends. It’s an honor to recognize this month and help promote breast cancer awareness in such a visible way throughout our communities.”

The pink hard hats are a collaboration between 3M and the American Cancer Society. Since the two organizations laughed the Pink Hard Hat campaign in 2013, more than 15,000 electrical workers have donned them. This year, 3M will make a $15,000 donation to the American Cancer Society.

Last year, PEC employees donated more than $4,000 to cancer-related organizations with about $2,000 going to breast cancer research.

“I hope our members look twice when they notice our crews in pink hard hats and see that PEC is committed to breast cancer awareness and is a supportive community partner,” McKee added.

editor@thepicayune.com