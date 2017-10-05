PEC customers can save money through solar energy program without panels

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JOHNSON CITY — Pedernales Electric Cooperative launched special rate savings for customers who opt in the cooperative’s diversified utility program connected to solar energy, according to a media release.

The so-called “solar rate” program is scheduled to start in February 2018.

“Through this new rate, PEC members will receive the attributes of solar power without having to install solar panels on their homes,” the release stated.

Earlier this year, PEC’s supplier, RES Distributed, a subsidiary of Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc., broke ground on the first of two distributed solar generation sites (2 megawatt-capacity) in Johnson City.

Additional generation sites are now under construction within the PEC service area.

“Members will be able to enroll up to 100 percent of their average monthly electric use based on their last 12 months’ billing cycle,” according to the release. “Subscribing to the rate requires a 24-month rolling commitment period”

Enrollment starts in early December on a first-come, first-served basis. To find out more, go to pec.coop/solar-rate.

