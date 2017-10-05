Marble Falls recycling service expands with bigger bins, more items

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Recycling just got easier in Marble Falls.

On Oct. 2, Marble Falls residents started using bigger, 95-gallon recycling bins, but it wasn’t just the size of the bin that expanded thanks to a June agreement between the city and Republic Services, the local waste management provider. An amendment to the solid waste and recycling service’s contract extension now allows more materials to be placed in the recycling bins for curbside pickup.

Materials accepted for recycling are newspapers, aluminum cans, steel/tin cans, plastic beverage containers, and glass. It’s a single-stream service, so customers don’t have to separate recyclables by type; just toss them in the 95-gallon bin with the light blue top.

Residents can keep their smaller, 18-gallon bins for personal use, but if they place them by the curb, Republic Services crews will pick them up.

The contract amendment also includes expanding recycling for commercial entities. Commercial customers interested in participating in the recycling service may contact Republic Services at (830) 693-2208.

City officials also remind residents that recycling and regular trash containers need to be placed within 3 feet of the curb and 5 feet from mailboxes, vehicles, fire hydrants, overhead wires, and low-hanging branches by 7 a.m. on designated trash pickup days.

Residential customers may contact the city of Marble Falls at (830) 693-3615 or Republic Services at (830) 693-2208 with questions.

