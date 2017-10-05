Marble Falls ISD donating buses, supplies to South Texas district hit by Hurricane Harvey

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Two Marble Falls Independent School District buses originally slated for auction are now headed for a South Texas school district hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

The buses are only part of the relief package the MFISD is sending to Woodsboro Independent School District. School district officials are asking the community to help “pack” the two buses with new or gently used books and gym equipment for Woodsboro students.

MFISD is putting drop-off boxes at each of the school campuses as well as parking one of the donated buses at Marble Falls Elementary School, 901 Ave. U. The boxes will be set up during school hours Friday, Oct. 6, and until 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

“We are hoping that our great community will help stuff the two buses with books and gym equipment so we can deliver the buses next week full of needed supplies,” said MFISD Assistant Superintendent Jeff Gasaway.

Woodsboro ISD, located between Corpus Christi and Victoria, lost its elementary school gym, auditorium, and more when Harvey devastated the Texas coast after making landfall Aug. 25. MFISD spokesman Bruce Peckover said Marble Falls school leaders want to help WISD recover from the hurricane, and the buses, gym equipment, and books are a start.

“We’ll have drop boxes placed at the front of all our schools so people can just drop donations off there,” he said.

At 9 a.m. Monday, officials will use the second donated bus to collect all the drop-off boxes at the different campuses (MFES donations will go on the bus parked there). “Then, that afternoon, they’ll deliver the buses and everything (to Woodsboro).”

The MFISD Board of Trustees issued a resolution Oct. 5 to donate the two used school buses to the Woodsboro district. MFISD had scheduled the two buses for a surplus auction before deciding to donate them.

editor@thepicayune.com