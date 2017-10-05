Hardy Newton Westbrook, 76, of Llano died Sept. 30, 2017

Hardy Newton Westbrook, 76, was born Feb. 5, 1941, in Roscoe, Texas, to Herman Clark “Chick” Westbrook and Iva Cleone “Coney” Turner Westbrook. Hardy peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sept. 30, 2017, with his family by his side.

Hardy enjoyed the cowboy life and his horses. He worked in the oil field, farmed, and was a mechanic. Finally, he retired to the Hill Country with the love of his life, Kay.

Hardy was a very quiet and simple man who loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Angie Bauer and husband Zane; son, Jeff Westbrook and wife Tammy; granddaughter, Mackenzie Westbrook; grandsons, Vance Bauer, Logan Bauer, and Travis Westbrook; brother-in-law, Herman Powell; nephew, Bill Case and wife Julie; niece, Carol Jones and husband Greg; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Hardy was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Clark Westbrook and Iva Cleone Westbrook; wife, Judy Kaylene “Kay” Westbrook; and sisters, Margie Powell and Wanda Case.

Visitation is 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service follows at 6 p.m. at Llano City Cemetery with his son, Jeff Westbrook, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, 107 W. Luce, Llano, TX 78643.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.