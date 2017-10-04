Llano County Jail bookings for period of Sept. 26-Oct. 2

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mary Louise Adams, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 1 on a health and safety violation. No bond or release information was available.

Andrea Rene Allen, 31, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information/items. She was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

David Allen Bartel, 46, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 1 on health and safety violations. No bond or release information was available.

James Michael Black, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 27 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Ariel Elaine Cook, 23, of Llano was arrested Oct. 1 on a charge of interfering with public duties. No bond or release information was available.

Julie Ann Dorsey, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 29 on a liquor violation. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Lloyd Florow, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 29 on a commitment order-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Jeremiah Phillip Fulk, 36, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 1 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day with a promise to appear.

Amanda Rae Griffith, 36, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 1 on a liquor violation. She was released the same day with a promise to appear.

Seth Ashton Harbin, 28, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 30 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Juliana Alicia Hinton, 37, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 for insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Michael Hoblit Jr., 20, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 29 on traffic offenses. He was released the same day after paying a fine and with credit for time served.

Allen John Eugene Jackson, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 29 on a charge of possession of marijuana and a health and safety violation. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Brandon Michael Jacques, 24, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 28 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a liquor violation. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Jason Edward James, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Jeremiah Alan James, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Elizabeth Baker Kuhn, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 29 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Sidney Renee Lewis, 22, of Llano was arrested Oct. 1 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Nasaria Inez Limon, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 28 for motion to adjudicate-organized retail theft. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Garret Wade Moore, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 26 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Luis Oliva Jr., 21, of Llano was arrested Oct. 1 on charges of theft of property, evading arrest/detention, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, and disorderly conduct and on a liquor violation. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Louis Pierce, 30, of Llano was arrested Oct. 1 on a charge of disorderly conduct and a liquor violation. No bond or release information was available.

Logan Michael Pruitt, 21, of Tow was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Christopher J. Ross, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 28 for insufficient bond-burglary of a building. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Christopher Wayne Saverance, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 27 on a charge of criminal trespass and motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $9,500 bond.

William Travis Worley, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 1 on a charge of resisting arrest/search/or transport and a liquor violation. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.