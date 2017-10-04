Cooler, drier weather follows rainy, humid days

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — After rain soaked the Highland Lakes a couple of days this week, forecasters say residents should expect cooler, drier temperatures in the coming days.

According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, El Nino will need to make room for La Nina as the month of October unfolds.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions are forecast for the weekend of Oct. 6-8 with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

From then until about Oct. 9, the probability of rain is expected to hover at about 20-30 percent, a quarter-inch average at best.

By Oct. 12, LCRA meteorologist Bob Rose predicted a dip in temperatures as a cold front moves in, bringing more fall-like conditions.

