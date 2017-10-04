Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Sept. 27-Oct. 3

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Gus Robert Brieden, 71, of Devine was arrested Sept. 27 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Jeremy Lee Deroy, 30, of Copperas Cove was arrested Sept. 27 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for motion to adjudicate-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Dixon Dewayne Dewald, 28, of Evant was arrested Sept. 27 by LPSO for failure to appear-assault on a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Jonathan Robert Gulley, 32, of Rogersville was arrested Sept. 27 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for indictments-indecency with a child-sexual contact. He was released Sept. 29 after posting bond.

John Eric Irvin, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 27 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Jesse Raymond Kissel, 28, of Copperas Cove was arrested Sept. 27 by LPSO for judgment-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and failure to appear-prohibited weapon-tire deflation device. No bond or release information was available.

Rene Garcia Morales, 31, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Gabriel Vasquez-Navarro, 33, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 27 by LPSO on charges of driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Hugo Villarreal-Cosino, 29, of Florence was arrested Sept. 27 by LPSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Georgeana Marie Aguirre, 34, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, and failure to identify as a fugitive. No bond or release information was available.

James Wallace Hibbitts, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 28 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Ryan Jacob Lamar, 19, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Rene Garcia Morales, 31, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO for capias pro fine-public intoxication and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Troy Beatty Morris III, 24, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Megan Renee Rodarte, 27, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Luis Alberto Deleon, 37, of New Braunfels was arrested Sept. 29 by BCSO for bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Luis Delgado-Martinez, 39, was arrested Sept. 29 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration hold. He was released Oct. 2 to ICE.

Sonia Dominguez, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 29 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Barbara Lee Haley, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 29 by BCSO on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

James Wesley Holland, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 29 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of driving while license is invalid and for capias pro fine-violation of a promise to appear and capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Thomas Edward Lowe, 28, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 29 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Robert Ortiz, 46, was arrested Sept. 29 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released Oct. 2 to ICE.

Juan Ramirez Ramirez, 56, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 29 by BCSO for insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $20,000 bond.

James David Delagarza, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 30 by MFPD on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Juana Crescendo Fuentes, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 30 by ICE on an immigration detainer and by BCSO on charges of no driver’s license and speeding. She was released Oct. 2 to ICE.

Jennifer Nicole Latham, 30, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 30 by DPS on a charge of open container-passenger. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Anthony Wayne Mize, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 30 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Amanda Gayle Nelson, 34, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 30 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Benjamin Rodner Taggart, 41, of Austin was arrested Sept. 30 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Pedro Garcia Escobar, 26, of Austin was arrested Oct. 1 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Damian Tosca Hernandez, 37, of Austin was arrested Oct. 1 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Corinna Meyer, 35, of Austin was arrested Oct. 1 by ICE on an immigration detainer. She was released the following day to ICE.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 36, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Roberto Espinoza Ponce, 37, of Austin was arrested Oct. 1 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Aura Barrientos Quintanilla, 31, of Austin was arrested Oct. 1 by ICE on an immigration detainer. She was released the following day to ICE.

David Sanchez Ramirez, 47, of Austin was arrested Oct. 1 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Oct. 3 to ICE.

Vicente Saenz, 29, of New Braunfels was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO for a motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Barry Alan Swahn, 57, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO for motion to revoke-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Allison Denise Valdez-Negri, 31, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 1 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Adrian Donald Davis, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 2 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Trace Anthony Flick, 32, of Kerrville was arrested Oct. 2 by BPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Ronnie James Moss, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 2 by an out-of-county agency (OOC) on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Ian Outlaw, 25, of Junction was arrested Oct. 2 by BCSO on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Jon Prier, 38, of Hoover’s Valley was arrested Oct. 2 by BPD on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

David Sanchez-Ramirez, 48, of Del Valle was arrested Oct. 2 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the same day to ICE.

Deidra Evette Smith, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 2 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Richard Ryan Aguirre, 25, of New Braunfels was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Edward Garcia Sr., 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

David Wayne Hawkins, 52, of San Angelo was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $36,500 bond.

Jennifer Lyn Henderson, 39, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Rodolfo Silva Rios, 52, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 3 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Tyler Jordon Lupe Solis, 21, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO for a commitment-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Benjamin Lee Summerlin, 40, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO on charges of burglary of a habitation-intent to commit other felony and burglary of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Roland Vasquez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO on charges of accident involving serious bodily injury, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Nazanin Lamay Wisdom, 36, of Lubbock was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.