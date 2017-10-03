Categorized | Football, News, Sports

With defeat on the field, Faith Flames avoid loss of starting center

Posted on 03 October 2017. Tags: ,

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Faith Academy of Marble Falls senior center Issac Oliver (right) is expected to return from an injury that occurred during the Flames’s 52-0 loss to Austin St. Dominic Savio on Sept. 29. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Faith Academy of Marble Falls senior center Issac Oliver (right) is expected to return from an injury that occurred during the Flames’s 52-0 loss to Austin St. Dominic Savio on Sept. 29. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

MARBLE FALLS — The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team lost 52-0 to Austin St. Dominic Savio on Sept. 29.

The loss drops the Flames to 0-5 on the season.

Head coach Pete Rhoades said the team avoided a bigger loss, however. Senior center Isaac Oliver is expected to return to the lineup next week when the Flames play Bryan St. Joseph on Oct. 13 to begin District 4 Division III play in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. Faith has a bye this week.

Oliver was sidelined with an injury during the Savio game, forcing freshman Mitchell Elwartowski into the position.

“Isaac getting out of the game disrupted our whole offense,” Rhoades said. “He knows all the line assignments and keeps those kids going. That was tough.”

Turnovers led to Savio’s 20-0 lead after the first quarter.

“We can’t do that and expect to win,” Rhoades said.

Savio, which kept its starters in the game until the final three minutes of the contest, racked up 408 yards of total offense. Its defense forced seven punts.

The Flames will use the bye to heal and emphasize fundamentals during practices, Rhoades said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter






KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune