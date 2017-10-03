With defeat on the field, Faith Flames avoid loss of starting center

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team lost 52-0 to Austin St. Dominic Savio on Sept. 29.

The loss drops the Flames to 0-5 on the season.

Head coach Pete Rhoades said the team avoided a bigger loss, however. Senior center Isaac Oliver is expected to return to the lineup next week when the Flames play Bryan St. Joseph on Oct. 13 to begin District 4 Division III play in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. Faith has a bye this week.

Oliver was sidelined with an injury during the Savio game, forcing freshman Mitchell Elwartowski into the position.

“Isaac getting out of the game disrupted our whole offense,” Rhoades said. “He knows all the line assignments and keeps those kids going. That was tough.”

Turnovers led to Savio’s 20-0 lead after the first quarter.

“We can’t do that and expect to win,” Rhoades said.

Savio, which kept its starters in the game until the final three minutes of the contest, racked up 408 yards of total offense. Its defense forced seven punts.

The Flames will use the bye to heal and emphasize fundamentals during practices, Rhoades said.

