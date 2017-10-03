Burn bans lifted as Highland Lakes experiences wet, cooler weather

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — Recent wet weather and fall-like conditions prompted Llano County officials to lift a ban on outdoor burning, allowing residents a chance to rid their property of landscaping materials, cut brush, and household garbage.

Controlled burning is also allowed in Burnet County.

When determining whether to impose or lift a ban, county commissioners will consider factors such as humidity, brush conditions, and the weather forecast. According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, some areas of the Highland Lakes could see a few scattered afternoon and evening rain showers — about a 20-30 percent chance — through Thursday, Oct. 5, as a result of moisture pulled inland off the Gulf of Mexico. Local daily high temperatures are expected in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

