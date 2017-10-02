Marble Falls Fire Rescue to study need for more fire stations

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — An increase in service calls and expanding city limits prompted Marble Falls fire officials to contract for a study to determine if more resources, such as additional fire stations, would benefit residents.

A dual-survey to determine “long-range plans” would cost $14,500, half of which would be paid by the city of Marble Falls and the other half funded by the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

The fire station, located at 700 Avenue N, is the department’s only facility serving the community of approximately 6,000 people.

“The call volume is increasing,” Marble Falls Fire Rescue Chief Russell Sander said. “With the planned growth of the subdivisions that are planned for the southern parts of the city, that will necessitate a fire station for the future.”

Expanded services could also benefit the so-called ISO rating, which affects insurance premium rates for residents, he said.

The rating system, an evaluation of the level of fire service, goes from 1 to 10 with one being the best. The city of Marble Falls is rated as a 3.

The studies are scheduled to be conducted by a Dallas-area based service in 2018 and could take 45-60 days to complete.

