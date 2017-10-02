Former Mustang Zed Woerner sets passing record at Tarleton State

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

STEPHENVILLE — Former Marble Falls High School quarterback Zed Woerner is the new career passing touchdown leader at Tarleton State University.

The 2012 graduate set the record during the Texans’s 32-17 win against the University of Texas-Permian Basin on Sept. 30. He was presented with the touchdown ball after the victory.

Woerner, who is in his final year of eligibility, said he never thought about personal accomplishments, choosing to focus primarily on team goals and simply wanting a chance to compete.

“It’s awesome, getting the opportunity to do it,” he said. “When I’m done playing, I’ll look at it.”

With 58, Woerner set the program’s all-time career passing touchdown record, previously held by Scott Grantham with 57.

The former Mustang hit Jeff Thomas on a 76-yard pass with four minutes 55 second left in the contest to set the record. The score also provided the Texans with the cushion to win the game.

Coming into the contest, Woerner had 56 career passing touchdowns. He tied Grantham when he found Thomas on a 29-yard touchdown with 1:52 left in the half for an 18-3 lead.

“That was cool,” he said of connecting with Thomas. “A guy like Jeff who works every day, the fact he had two of them in the same night. That helped a lot.”

The quarterback credited his current and former teammates, especially the offensive unit, for the record, noting someone had to block, run, and catch the football then get to the end zone.

“Over the years, they’ve allowed me to be in this position,” Woerner said. “That’s the only reason I’m doing what I’m doing well.”

He took over the starting position in 2014 and committed to being in the best mental and physical shape to play. Few fans understand what it takes to be a top-notch quarterback.

“It’s also a lifestyle,” Woerner said. “Not everybody realizes that out of high school. I’m blessed to know some big-time coaches my whole life. They can give you a better idea. (Some athletes) don’t know how much goes into it until they get there. It’s stressful and takes a lot of work. You have to enjoy your job.”

One coach he talks to often is his dad, former Marble Falls head football coach Cord Woerner. The elder Woerner told his son he was proud of him.

“We normally think about the same and can say more with a look than words,” the quarterback said. “I couldn’t put that kind of deal into words if I tried. It was just a great night for everyone involved.”

TSU head coach Todd Whitten was happy for his quarterback.

“He’s just incredible,” he said. “He one of the great Texans of all time. He’s a guy who cares so much. He’s a very, very good quarterback. Just very, very proud of him.”

Going into the contest, Woerner said he never focused on the record, simply because he believes that hampers a player’s ability to perform at their best.

“I was more concerned with the game,” he said after the win against UTPB. “We came out a little slow. Early on, it was my fault we weren’t making plays.”

He celebrated with friends after the game, noting many drove from across the state to see him play.

“That was great,” he said. “And I decided it was in my best interests both mentally and physically to call it a night. So I said my prayers and did just that.”

Woerner said he’s never thought about playing in the NFL but would be willing to have conversations if any opportunity came his way. If none do, he’ll apply to dental school.

“I’m keeping my options open,” he said. “If I get an opportunity, I’ll take that opportunity if it presents itself or I get invited to a camp.”

Next up for the Texans is a road trip to Western New Mexico. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Ben Altamirano Field in Silver City.

