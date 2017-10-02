Burnet collecting brush, junk, tires, and more at three cleanup events

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — As a part of a community-wide cleanup effort, residents have a few options when it comes to cleaning out their garages, storage sheds, and backyards, which might be overflowing with yard waste, brush, hazardous items, or old furniture and some appliances.

Upcoming events in October and November include:

• Free curbside brush pickup for city of Burnet residents Oct. 23-26. Call (512) 756-6093 to schedule a pickup time.

• Annual BOPATE (Battery, Oil, Paint, Antifreeze, Tires, and Electronics) collection from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Burnet County Fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive, for all Burnet County communities. (No tires on rims, aerosols, propane, industrial waste, poisons, or petroleum-based chemicals.)

• Semi-annual Burnet citywide cleanup from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the northeast facility located on FM 963. Those who reside in Burnet can bring appliances without Freon, debris, electronics, household junk, and tires (four per household). Do not bring refrigerators, batteries, insecticides, construction debris, or wet paint.

