National Night Out helps build trust in local law enforcement

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — The upcoming National Night Out with area police officers and first responders will go a long way in maintaining trust in law enforcement, which relies on the public for a cooperative crime-fighting partnership, officials say.

As the national news headlines in 2016 and 2017 have indicated a strained relationship among some bigger city entities, small town agencies such as the Burnet Police Department are working to fortify positive relationships with residents.

“I strongly believe we will never have the issues that other municipalities across the nation are having because we work so closely with our communities,” Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson said. “National Night Out is a time we’re not at that house because someone is hurt. In their eyes, we’re trying to be one of them and that means a lot.”

Along with law enforcement, emergency services workers, firefighters, and health care professionals will show up at designated times across area parks, on downtown streets, and other community-gathering locations to greet families, coordinate activities, and share free food and drinks.

“We always have the backs of our community,” Nelson said. “If you have a community you’re open with and you communicate with back and forth, it helps with crime prevention,” he said.

The following is a list of local National Night Out events:

— 5-7 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 200 block of Main Street in front of the police station. Granite Shoals — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 3 at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

