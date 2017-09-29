Marble Falls leaders to usher in first phase of master-planned community

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The groundbreaking of a new apartment complex signals the launch of a more extensive master-planned community on the south end of Marble Falls, officials say.

Crews recently broke ground on The Residences at Panther Hollow, a 200-unit project, in the 900 block of U.S. 281 south of the Lake Marble Falls bridge.

The apartment project is planned on 13.7 acres of an 108-acre master-planned community site, known as the Panther Hollow subdivision.

The larger development is expected to include not only single-family residences but commercial and retail features as well.

As of mid-September, motorists could already see heavy equipment turning dirt on the complex as well as crews making moves to carve out infrastructure for the site.

Officials said the two- and three-story apartment buildings will include one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 525 square feet to almost 1,200 square feet.

Outdoor amenties include a resort-style pool, a hot tub, a wet deck, an outdoor kitchen, and a pavilion.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, on Panther Hollow Drive, adjacent to the project. Developers said residents could begin leasing as early as late summer to early fall 2018.

