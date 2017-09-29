Longtime investigator, councilman joins Burnet County Sheriff’s Office

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Sheriff Calvin Boyd announced the appointment Sept. 26 of Capt. Tom Dillard to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office command staff to oversee the criminal investigation division.

The sheriff selected Dillard from a list of eight applicants.

“His knowledge of Burnet County, his experience policing in the area, and the valuable relationships he has established over the years made Tom an outstanding candidate for this position,” Boyd said. “He will be a major asset and an important addition to our team.”

Dillard comes to BCSO from the Marble Falls Police Department, where he started in November 2000 and eventually rose to the rank as sergeant investigator.

His investigation career with MFPD spanned 10 years following a seven year-stint as a patrol officer.

Dillard also serves on the Granite Shoals City Council.

