Burnet County launches radio tower upgrade plan with $1.82M award

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — An aging radio tower system in Burnet County will get a much-needed boost with $1.82 million from Capital Area Planning Council of Governments, officials said.

CAPCOG is a state funding entity serving a 10-county rural area that includes Burnet, Blanco, Llano, Travis, and Williamson counties.

Entities communicate with one another and offer resource support through a radio tower system utilized by first responders.

“Technology changes so much,” Burnet County Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Barho said. “There’s going to be a software upgrade in the next year or so, so this will pay for the equipment we need to be compatible for that software version.”

Tower equipment in Burnet County is estimated to be from seven to 10 years old.

The award is funded by a 50-cent fee, currently collected per phone for 911 services.

The funding will be available Oct. 1. The upgrades on 11 tower sites will be done by Motorola and could take six months to a year to install.

connie@thepicayune.com