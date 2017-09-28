Workers carving infrastructure path on U.S. 281 cause gas line break

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A broken utility gas line, caused by digging infrastructure workers, delayed traffic for about three hours Sept. 27 in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Connie Swinney

MARBLE FALLS — Workers digging into the right-of-way along U.S. 281 struck a utility gas line Sept. 27, causing traffic detours and mandatory evacuations of nearby businesses.

During the middle of rush hour at about 3:45 p.m. that afternoon, several hundred vehicles had to find alternative routes away from the Ninth Street intersection in Marble Falls, where the damage was reported.

The incident forced evacuations of businesses, including a restaurant, a tattoo parlor, a telecommunications business, and a hair salon as well as the site of a Burger King restaurant under construction.

Atmos Energy repaired the system in less than three hours, and traffic patterns and business operations returned to normal.

According to an alert from the city, one of the southbound lanes of U.S. 281 at Ninth Street will be closed for the remainder of Sept. 28.

