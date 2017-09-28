MFISD bonfire canceled; Marble Falls, Burnet parades tentative

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Wet weather and muddy conditions forced Marble Falls Independent School District officials to cancel the homecoming bonfire that was set for Thursday, Sept. 28.

Officials said they hope to have a senior bonfire in the future but must coordinate those efforts with the city of Marble Falls and first responders.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, MFISD officials hadn’t decided if the homecoming parade, set for 6 p.m. at Marble Falls Middle School, would happen. Instead, they are monitoring the weather and will decide on the parade’s status later today.

Residents can check the district’s information streams for updates at marblefallsisd.org and on Twitter @MarbleFallsISD, @MFHS_Principal, and @MFHSports.

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District officials said they are monitoring the weather for their homecoming parade and bonfire and will decide by 5 p.m. whether those events will occur.

The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse square with the bonfire to follow at Burnet High School, 1000 The Green Mile.

editor@thepicayune.com