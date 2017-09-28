Marble Falls awards bid for $800,000 water tank project

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The ground storage tank at Via Viejo in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

MARBLE FALLS — A new groundwater storage project, costing about $800,000 to complete, will replace an aging tank, expanding capacity and upgrading quality of the system, officials say.

Marble Falls City Council awarded the bid to Tank Builders to specifically replace the Via Viejo ground storage tank and increase capacity by about 100,000 gallons.

“The existing 500,000-gallon tank was constructed in the early sixties and the tank has exceeded its designed lifespan,” according to a statement by Marble Falls City Secretary Christina McDonald. The project “will be funded from bond proceeds previously issued by the city.”

Construction could begin this winter and be completed by summer 2018.

