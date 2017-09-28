Horseshoe Bay official issues apology for mistaken ‘junk vehicle’ warning

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY — City officials have rescinded a “junk vehicle” warning for a resident, cited by a code enforcement officer for having a 1967 Chevrolet pickup parked at her home.

A Horseshoe Bay official also issued a verbal apology to the truck owner, Carol Nunnally Ratliff, whose vehicle remains parked in the driveway of her daughter, Kelly Davis, in the 1300 block of Hi Circle North.

A seven-day warning was initially issued Sept. 12 questioning the registration of the vehicle.

Investigators discovered that the classic pickup donned updated car dealer tags and removed it from the list of vehicles under threat of impound.

The classic truck was a gift from the owner’s husband, who owns a Llano vehicle dealership.

