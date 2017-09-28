Categorized | Granite Shoals, News, News By Town

Granite Shoals holding town hall meeting Oct. 14 over road bond

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

GRANITE SHOALS — Granite Shoals city officials will host a town hall meeting to discuss road infrastructure, bond money, and other potential funding sources slated to help fund proposed projects.

The meeting is 9 am.-11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

Last November, voters approved $3 million in bond money for the repair of North Phillips Ranch Road, Valley View, and Prairie Creek.

A recently failed attempt to get a state matching grant hastened the city to find additional funding for projects.

