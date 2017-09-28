Granite Shoals holding town hall meeting Oct. 14 over road bond

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — Granite Shoals city officials will host a town hall meeting to discuss road infrastructure, bond money, and other potential funding sources slated to help fund proposed projects.

The meeting is 9 am.-11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

Last November, voters approved $3 million in bond money for the repair of North Phillips Ranch Road, Valley View, and Prairie Creek.

A recently failed attempt to get a state matching grant hastened the city to find additional funding for projects.

