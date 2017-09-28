Categorized | Community, News

Burnet CISD asks parents to reach into pantries for those in need

Posted on 28 September 2017. Tags: ,

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Burnet Consolidated Independent School District food services department officials are asking the public to extend a helping hand to their neighbors in need by donating non-perishable food items in drop-off containers on district campuses.

BCISD is participating in the Feeding America program promoted by the Burnet County Hunger Alliance.

Officials designated September as Hunger Action Month.

Food collected from Sept. 25-29 will be donated to Burnet LACare and the Bertram Food Pantry.

The BCISD schools are:

  • Burnet High School, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet
  • Quest High School, 702 N. Wood St. in Burnet
  • Burnet Middle School, 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet
  • R.J. Richey Elementary School, 500 E. Graves St. in Burnet
  • Shady Grove Elementary School, 111 Shady Grove Road in Burnet
  • Bertram Elementary School, 315 Main St. in Bertram

