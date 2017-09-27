PEC’s Marble Falls center on schedule for January 2018 move-in

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The new Pedernales Electric Cooperative Northwest Operations Center is on schedule for its January 2018 opening, and the co-op is taking steps to sell the old facility, according to officials.

“Everything is on course and looking forward to moving in in the January timeframe,” PEC board member James Oakley said.

PEC took action on the old property, located in the 3100 block of U.S. 281, at its August meeting.

“It will be offered for sale to the public,” Oakley said of the property, which is temporarily being used for bill pay and resource storage.

The new two-story building, located at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Resource Parkway in Marble Falls, will have 27,000 square feet of office space.

Other features include meeting and training room space in the main building and an 18,000 square-foot warehouse built on the 10-acre site.

editor@thepicayune.com