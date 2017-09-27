Market Day on Main attracts shoppers, boosts Marble Falls economy

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce hopes to coax locals and tourists alike to Market Day on Main this weekend, boosting sales and the economy and keeping customers coming back to the downtown shopping district year-round.

Market Day on Main is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, along several downtown blocks.

“I have almost 100 vendors (signed up),” said Patti Zinsmeyer, the chamber’s executive director. “We’ll get anywhere from 1,500 to 2,500 people shopping for Market Day. It starts with downtown, but it affects the whole town.

“Customers will go other places like restaurants on Main (Street) and other locations in town,” she added. “I think the popularity of the Market Day over the years, that’s what sells it.”

This year, Market Day on Main has added a few new features, including fair-style food and children’s activities.

The chamber conducts the event four times a year, and September’s event could prove to be the most profitable.

“It’s the beginning of fall. The weather is a little better,” Zinsmeyer said.

“My response so far from the merchants is they like it because it brings shoppers. It has a positive effect.”

