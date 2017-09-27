Llano County Jail bookings for Sept. 19-25, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 19-25, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mary Whitaker Boyd, 54, of Llano was arrested Sept. 21 for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting bond.

James Edward Brown, 62, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Eric Nathan Clark, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport and a liquor violation. No bond or release information was available.

Kirstie Lea Cooksey, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 21 for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Pete Lee Espinoza, 30, of Stonewall was arrested Sept. 21 for capias pro fine-speeding and on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after paying fines.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 39, of Llano was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Gene Hamilton, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 21 for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Russell Allen Harris, 74, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 23 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Binnie Thomas Heffington, 31, of Tow was arrested Sept. 22 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Kimberly Ann Jacobs, 46, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 19 on a liquor violation. She was released the following day to see a judge.

Jason Heath Martin, 48, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 22 on a charge of theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Haven Christine Mayberry, 22, of Llano was arrested Sept. 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Willard Ethan Millican, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. No bond or release information was available.

John Paul Mitchell, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 21 on traffic offenses. He was released the same day after paying fines.

Pauline Kaye Morgan, 49, was arrested Sept. 19 on a charge of expired driver’s license. She was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jeromy Keith Morrison, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 23 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day with credit for time served.

Fernando Danny Napolez Jr., 26, of Llano was arrested Sept. 22 on a charge of terroristic threat causing fear. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Alexander Michael Nero IV, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 21 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Anthony Alexander Rios, 47, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 23 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Lawrence Preston Sledge, 27, of Highland Haven was arrested Sept. 23 on a charge of reckless driving. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Ethan Starr Storico, 32, of Belton was arrested Sept. 19 on charges of assault on a public servant, resisting arrest/search/or transport, failure to identify, and liquor and administrative release violations. No bond or release information was available.

Stacey Wayne Stone, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 21 on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.