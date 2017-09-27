Highland Lakes residents eligible for LCRA rebates in conservation effort

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Highland Lakes residents could get up to a $600 rebate from the Lower Colorado River Authority to help conserve water.

The LCRA’s WaterSmart rebates of 50 percent of the cost (up to $600 per residential property) are available for irrigation system evaluations, pressure-reducing heads or nozzles, pressure-reducing valves and in-line regulators, soil moisture sensors, rain sensors, and smart controllers. The program recently expanded to include pool filters, pool covers, landscape aeration, compost and mulch, and rainwater harvesting equipment.

The cities of Burnet, Horseshoe Bay, and Marble Falls are customers of the LCRA; therefore, businesses and residents within these cities are eligible for the rebate. LCRA domestic-use customers are also eligible.

WaterSmart rebates are also an option for businesses, industries, schools, hospitals, churches, and other institutions in the LCRA’s water service area to help implement new water-saving equipment and practices. Commercial, industrial and institutional users can receive rebates of 50 percent of the cost, up to $1,500 per system for utilizing various water-saving equipment or practices.

“Rebates help put water conservation talk into action,” said John Hofmann, LCRA executive vice president of water. “With the rebates, we want to encourage home and business owners to incorporate new water-saving equipment and technology into their everyday lives. The Highland Lakes area a vital water supply for Central Texas, and we all need to do our part to conserve.”

Go to WaterSmart.org/rebates to learn more about the rebates and to apply online.

