Gail Annette Xandy, 78, of Burnet died Sept. 22, 2017

Gail Annette Xandy, 78, of Burnet, Texas, passed away Sept. 22, 2017. She was born to Patricia MacKay on April 17, 1939, in San Diego, California.

Gail was a social worker and spent equal time as a landscape designer. Both were her passions. She also was a Master Naturalist and a member of the Burnet County Democratic Party.

Gail is survived by her wife of 32 years, Grace Nichols of Burnet; daughters Michele Engebretson and husband Carl of Kingsland, Shanna Jones of Burnet, and Christina Murillo Nichols and husband Giovanni of Atlanta; sons, Frank Cook of Rockport, Erik Starr of Burnet, Anthony Starr of Burnet, and Anthony Nichols and wife Susan of Oslo, Norway; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Gail was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia MacKay, and daughter Carol Lee Martin.

A memorial gathering is 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Inks Lake State Park’s Bird Viewing Area on Park Road 4.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland.