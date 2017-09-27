Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 20-26, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 20-26, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Allison Rae Anderson, 45, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 20 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 23, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 20 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for capias pro fine-expired driver’s license and on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released Sept. 22 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Shaena Kennedy, 22, of Lockhart was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO for bail jumping/failure to appear and on charges of duty on striking fixture/highway landscape and prohibited possession of marijuana. She was released Sept. 26 to an outside agency.

Ryan Jacob Lamar, 19, of Weatherford was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO on charges of prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility and displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. No bond or release information was available.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 36, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Jacobo Ochoa Avalos, 51, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO on an indictment-indecency with a child-sexual contact. No bond or release information was available.

Alexandria Brooke Perez, 18, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 20 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Judy Lynn Rushing, 57, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold. No bond or release information was available.

Timothy Myles Cooper, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO for violation of a protective order-bias/prejudice. No bond or release information was available.

James Ray Davis Jr., 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a building. He was released the following day after a commitment.

Patricia Diaz-Cadena, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 21 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to appear, and capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truant conduct. She was released the same day per judgment.

Brian Lu Verne Faith, 51, of Tow was arrested Sept. 21 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Zachary Thomas Grier, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 21 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on charges of criminal trespass and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Chase Hunt, 32, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 21 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and by BCSO for capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, and capias pro fine-no valid inspection certificate. He was released Sept. 23 after paying a fine.

Randy Wayne Johns, 44, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 21 by BPD for a parole violation and failure to appear-criminal nonsupport. He was released Sept. 26 to an outside agency.

Medardo Mendoza, 33, of New Braunfels was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO on a charge of burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Roland Vasquez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO on a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Tiffany Jade Westmoreland, 31, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 21 by LCRA on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Gary Donnell Williams, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 21 by BPD for violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

David Anthony Basinger, 46, of Harker Heights was arrested Sept. 22 by an out-of-county agency (OOC) on a charge of online solicitation of a minor. No bond or release information was available.

Garrison T. Haile, 27, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 34, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO on a charge of criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Ashton Michael Hutchison, 25, of Llano was arrested Sept. 22 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for an indictments-burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm and motion to adjudicate-assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

William David Kahlke, 32, of Austin was arrested Sept. 22 by BSCO on charges of driving while license is invalid and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Matthew Charles Land, 31, of Waco was arrested Sept. 22 by LCSO on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Sherry Lynn Landrum, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Jesse Pesina Jr., 42, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released Sept. 24 after a weekend commitment.

Racheal Uballe, 45, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO for failure to appear-possession of controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Ashley Varlade-Weyland, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 22 by GSPD for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. She was released Sept. 26 on personal recognizance.

Colton Ross Baethge, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Leroy Hunter Blake, 18, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO on charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled and assault on a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Kathy Lee Isham, 25, of San Saba was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Brian Michael Peddle, 31, of Bulverde was arrested Sept. 23 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Hugo Edgar Pedraza-Otero, 26, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 23 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher James Ross, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid and for failure to appear. He was released the following day after posting a $750 bond.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 21, of Spring was arrested Sept. 23 by BPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Brian James Cain, 31, of Austin was arrested Sept. 24 by GSPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Cory Andrew Cox, 53, of Buda was arrested Sept. 24 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Anthony Dennis Crowley Jr., 37, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 24 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on detainers for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to appear-knowingly concealing stolen property. No bond or release information was available.

Enrique Diaz-Perez, 36, was arrested Sept. 24 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Christopher Wayne Hogan, 25, of Copperas Cove was arrested Sept. 24 by LPSO on a detainer for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Dillian Holmes, 17, of Gatesville was arrested Sept. 24 by LPSO on detainers for unauthorized use of a vehicle and no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Demarcus Jamal Jones, 21, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 24 by LPSO on a detainer for motion to adjudicate guilt-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Natalia Rosana Martinez, 30, of Elgin was arrested Sept. 24 by GSPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Steven David Morse, 40, of Dallas was arrested Sept. 24 by DPS on charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Aaron Navarette-Perez, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Hugo Edgar Pedraza-Otero, 26, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Matthew Reed, 26, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 24 by LPSO on a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

John Bryan West, 35, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 24 by LPSO on a detainer-commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Warren Clint Wills, 42, of San Angelo was arrested Sept. 24 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Ramiro Arredondo-Perez, 22, of Austin was arrested Sept. 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jaime Collazo, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 25 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Heather Lynn Eaton, 51, of Austin was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO for failure to appear-hindering apprehension/prosecution. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Jimmy Ray Jackson, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 25 by BPD on charges of possession of marijuana, wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia, failure to display driver’s license, and no driver’s license. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Thelma Joyce Leifester, 49, of Groesbeck was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO for surety surrender-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Brian John MacIntosh, 32, of Round Mountain was arrested Sept. 25 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for violation of a promise to appear and on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $5,500 bond.

Charles Kent Ring, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $9,000 bond.

Christina Marie Rodriguez, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 25 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia and for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-failure to appear, and capias pro fine-public intoxication; and by BCSO for capias pro fine-public lewdness and on charges of no driver’s license, violation of a promise to appear, and failure to signal intent to turn. No bond or release information was available.

Mayson Daniel Cotton, 20, of Llano was arrested Sept. 26 by MFPD on a charge of theft. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Simon Dimas Guerrero Jr., 30, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO on a charge of interfering with an emergency request for assistance. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Jose Luis Hernandez, 60, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO for SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Brandon James King, 30, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Eric Ryan Manthei, 26, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO for failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Calen Michael Monks, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 26 by MFPD on a charge of theft. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Barry Alan Swahn, 57, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO for motion to revoke-bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Erika Valle-Alvarado, 30, was arrested Sept. 26 by ICE on an immigration hold. No bond or release information was available.

Edward Allen Varner Jr., 35, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO for SRA-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Garry James Williams, 37, of Austin was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold. No bond or release information was available.

Jonathan Robert Wilson, 19, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 26 by MFPD on charges of theft of property, forgery of a financial instrument, burglary of a building, deadly conduct, criminal mischief, theft of property, and burglary of a coin-operated/collection machine. No bond or release information was available.