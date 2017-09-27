Burnet County commissioners join fight against proposed rock crusher

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Burnet County commissioners have joined the fight against a proposed rock crusher operation just south of the U.S. 281-Texas 71 intersection.

Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday, Sept. 26, asking the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a so-called “contested case hearing” in connection with Asphalt Inc.’s air quality permit.

“This request is also reflective of, and validating, the concerns expressed by the cities of Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay,” the resolution stated.

Both municipalities drafted similar resolutions against the project.

Community leaders and nearby residents contend the operation will cause issues with air quality, traffic, and economic development.

Opponents have scheduled a protest at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the intersection of CR 403, just off U.S. 281 south of the Texas 71 intersection.

The TCEQ public commenting period and hearing request deadline is Monday, Oct. 9.

Click HERE to offer comments.

connie@thepicayune.com