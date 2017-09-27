Burnet CISD wants to answer your ‘burning questions’ about the district

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District invites the public to ask tough questions about what’s happening on school campuses.

The upcoming Coffee and Tea with the Superintendent will feature the district’s top official, Superintendent Keith McBurnett, talking face to face with parents, community leaders, and taxpayers.

The event is at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 at the BCISD Parent Resource Center, 202 E. Brier in Burnet.

District officials asked: “Do you have a burning question about the district or would you like to know if that rumor you heard is fact or fiction? The best way to find out about Burnet CISD is to hear directly from the district.”

Coffee and breakfast pastries will be provided.

Go to burnetcisd.net for more information.

