Categorized | Community, News

Burnet CISD wants to answer your ‘burning questions’ about the district

Posted on 27 September 2017. Tags:

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Keith McBurnett will answer questions from the community at Coffee and Tea with the Superintendent on Oct. 12.

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Keith McBurnett will answer questions from the community at Coffee and Tea with the Superintendent on Oct. 12.

BURNET — The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District invites the public to ask tough questions about what’s happening on school campuses.

The upcoming Coffee and Tea with the Superintendent will feature the district’s top official, Superintendent Keith McBurnett, talking face to face with parents, community leaders, and taxpayers.

The event is at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 at the BCISD Parent Resource Center, 202 E. Brier in Burnet.

District officials asked: “Do you have a burning question about the district or would you like to know if that rumor you heard is fact or fiction? The best way to find out about Burnet CISD is to hear directly from the district.”

Coffee and breakfast pastries will be provided.

Go to burnetcisd.net for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter






KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune