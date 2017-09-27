Burnet CISD enacts new policy for student meal charges

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — Burnet Consolidated Independent School District has adopted a new policy on student meal charges and food options following passage of a state law that mandates districts serve regular meals even if a student can’t pay.

Texas Senate Bill 725, authored by state Sen. Borris Miles (D-Houston), requires schools to make arrangements for parents to pay off meal debt while still providing a regular meal to the student.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law in June.

BCISD previously had a three-day charge policy. Students who could not pay would receive an alternative meal option of a cheese sandwich, fruit, and milk.

With the new policy, all students receive a regular meal regardless of their ability to pay.

However, school district officials have stepped up efforts to contact parents daily to get them current on their child’s meal plan.

connie@thepicayune.com