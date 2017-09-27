Broken gas line at Ninth and 281 forces evacuations, traffic delays in Marble Falls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Authorities rerouted several hundred vehicles and evacuated a number of businesses Sept. 27 after a report of a utility gas line break on Ninth Street just off U.S. 281 in the heart of the city.

Officials and witnesses near the scene reported evacuations at about 3:45 p.m. including businesses such as Doc’s Fish Camp and Grill as well as the Burger King construction site at the intersection of Ninth Street and the highway.

The time of the day, when schools are released, posed a challenge for officers on the scene, who were rerouting vehicles away from the area of concern.

Atmos Energy stated at about 4:30 p.m. that the area will be closed for several hours.

Officials ask motorists to exercise caution and patience as the issue is resolved.

editor@thepicayune.com