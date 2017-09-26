Robert Earl (Hankins) Bancroft, 90, of Horseshoe Bay died Sept. 22, 2017

Robert Earl (Hankins) Bancroft, 90, passed away Sept. 22, 2017, after a short illness. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Karen; daughters, Marta Graves and husband Ron of Nueva Vista, California, and Robyn Carter and husband Gaylord of Lowell, Oregon; son, R. Jeffrey Hankins and wife Loretta of Dripping Springs; stepdaughter, Colleen Harsin and husband Marty of Sparks, Nevada; stepson, Brian Chess and wife Laura of Mount Pleasant, Michigan; and 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob was born in Portland, Oregon, and raised by loving family members Earl and Charlotte Hankins in Monterrey Park, California. He graduated from Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra, California, as well as Pasadena City College is Pasadena and the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Ranger aircraft carrier as a radar operator during World War II. In his early professional career, he was employed for eight years as an investigator for the U.S. Civil Service Commission then spent 26 years in sales and marketing at Dow Chemical Co. in Los Angeles, Midland, Michigan, and Dallas then Houston as an account manager.

Upon retirement, Bob moved to Boise, Idaho, to spend time with family members. There, he married Karen. The couple moved to Horseshoe Bay in 1997. Bob and Karen were married for 23 years. He will always be remembered for his tender heart and outreach to longtime and more recent friends over his lifetime.

Interment will be at the Mausoleum in Horseshoe Bay. No services are planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Art Project at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 301435, Houston, TX 77230-1435.